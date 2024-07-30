SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.58. 207,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,541. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

