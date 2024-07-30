SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Corning Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,463,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

