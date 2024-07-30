Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Trading 3% Higher

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSE:FIRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 2,099,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,169,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$259.40 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85.
Supreme Cannabis Company Profile
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
