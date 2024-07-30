Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 602,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.