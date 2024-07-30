Suku Trading Down 1.5% This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Suku has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $12.96 million and $254,669.51 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

