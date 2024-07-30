StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.43% of StoneX Group worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $83.60.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,449.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,449.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,835. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

