StockNews.com Lowers YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Hold

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

YPF traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

