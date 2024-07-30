StockNews.com Downgrades NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Sell

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

