Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 30th (ADEN, AMG, APR.UN, BBD.B, BMBL, CAE, CCO, CFP, CFX, CL)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 30th:

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$51.50 to C$56.50.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $202.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $201.00 to $226.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$70.00 to C$90.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$29.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$75.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.25 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target raised by Glj Research from $9.10 to $12.28. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $46.00 to $37.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $56.00 to $68.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $178.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $76.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $65.00 to $51.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $8.25. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $227.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$23.50 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $54.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$29.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $100.00 to $115.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

