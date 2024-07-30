Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 30th (ADEN, AMG, APR.UN, BBD.B, BMBL, CAE, CCO, CFP, CFX, CL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 30th:

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$51.50 to C$56.50.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN)

had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $202.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $201.00 to $226.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$70.00 to C$90.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$29.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$75.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.25 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target raised by Glj Research from $9.10 to $12.28. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $46.00 to $37.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $56.00 to $68.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $178.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $76.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $65.00 to $51.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $8.25. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $227.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$23.50 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $54.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$29.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $100.00 to $115.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

