Stifel Nicolaus Increases Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $22.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

