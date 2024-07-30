Steven Madden (SHOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its FY24 guidance at $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

