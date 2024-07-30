Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lessened its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,645 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 187,437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,193,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 5.8 %

STXS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 153,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,863. The company has a market capitalization of $160.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis Profile

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

