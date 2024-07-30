StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.06

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 51238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Several research firms recently commented on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

