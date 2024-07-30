Stephens Increases United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $39.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,745.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $45,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,291,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,782,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.