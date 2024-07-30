Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.85. 864,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.