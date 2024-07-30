Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

