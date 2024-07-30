Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.86 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Status has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $98.16 million and $5.86 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,380.42 or 0.99841685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00072377 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,651,083 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,383,333.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02518238 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $8,899,589.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

