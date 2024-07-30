Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 266,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,463. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

