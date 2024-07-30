Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Star Group Price Performance

SGU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,064. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

About Star Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

