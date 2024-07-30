Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 30,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $699.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 83.45%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

