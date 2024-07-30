Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 110.75 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 770 ($9.90), with a volume of 10191353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726.80 ($9.35).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($10.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.72) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.24).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 737.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 686.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 882.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

