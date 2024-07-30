Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SLNG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 1,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 0.75.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter.
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
