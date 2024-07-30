Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLNG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 1,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stabilis Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNG Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.