SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Citigroup raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $205.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 201,764 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

