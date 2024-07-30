SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $75,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

