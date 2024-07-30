Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45-$7.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.370 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 15.6 %

SFM stock traded up $13.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 2,426,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $103.80.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.