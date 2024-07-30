Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $16.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. 1,424,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

