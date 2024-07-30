Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.25 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

