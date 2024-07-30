Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives $16.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire Global

Spire Global Trading Down 3.4 %

SPIR stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 31.2% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 117.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 57,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.