SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.25

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 287190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

