SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $31,512,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

