Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spark I Acquisition by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 133,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKL remained flat at $10.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Spark I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

