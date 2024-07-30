SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Stock Price Up 5.6%

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 25,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 24,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
SouthGobi Resources Stock Up 5.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$56.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80.
SouthGobi Resources Company Profile
SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.
