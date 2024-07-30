Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:SOR opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

