Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Source Capital Price Performance
NYSE:SOR opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.
Source Capital Company Profile
