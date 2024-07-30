Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 197,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,973.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 107,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,561. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $497.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.42). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

