SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.86 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

