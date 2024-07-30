SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.86 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
