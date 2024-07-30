SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.09-0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.44.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 36,087,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,620,520. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.