Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of SCKT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 6,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.59.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

