SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLRC stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,760.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,760.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares in the company, valued at $275,796.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.