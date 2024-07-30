Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,575. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Skyworks Solutions



Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.



