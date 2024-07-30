Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.
Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rails, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, offices, and homes.
