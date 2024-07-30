SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SKGR remained flat at $11.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. SK Growth Opportunities has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of SK Growth Opportunities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 10.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $553,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

