SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 5.7%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.01 and last traded at $136.01. Approximately 45,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 209,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.18.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,203 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $449,252.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,179,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,590. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

