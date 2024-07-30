Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,344 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. 2,018,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,383. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

