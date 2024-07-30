Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $41.41 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 906,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,413,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.69% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after buying an additional 144,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,261,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,283,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 929,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

