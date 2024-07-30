Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $38.71 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 453,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,706,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $89.23. 63,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,831. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,828 shares of company stock worth $3,031,095 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.