Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $27.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,528,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,128. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

