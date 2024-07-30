Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 9,450 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $93.08. 5,162,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,314. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

