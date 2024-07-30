Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $253.09. 1,505,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

