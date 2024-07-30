Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 798,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 205,932 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 382.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 243,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,491. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

