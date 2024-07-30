Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 38,400 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 103,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

